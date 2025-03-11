Students talk with representatives from the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency to learn about the services they offer, which include assistance to county benefits like CalFresh and Medicare, September 18, 2023. Photo by Eve McNally/City Times Media
Students talk with representatives from the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency to learn about the services they offer, which include assistance to county benefits like CalFresh and Medicare, September 18, 2023. Photo by Eve McNally/City Times Media
Eve McNally
Categories:

CalFresh qualified City students not receiving benefits

Basic Needs Center assists students who face additional barriers to CalFresh access
Blaze Bailey, Multimedia Journalist
March 11, 2025

Many students at San Diego City College are eligible for CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Still, most have not applied and are not receiving the state benefit, despite potentially qualifying for it. 

Despite widespread food insecurity in California community colleges, only 27% of eligible students are receiving CalFresh benefits, according to a report by the California Policy Lab, a research institute at the University of California. The report documents the rate at which students take up their benefits at different colleges and possible reasons why many don’t. 

City College participates in a CalFresh outreach program to provide financial assistance for students to buy healthy food and maintain adequate nutrition. Currently, students may receive between $23 to $291 a month for groceries. 

Many students are unaware they qualify for CalFresh and have access to campus resources when applying, according to Franchesca Valdes Rankin, the on-campus CalFresh technician.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s like an information asymmetry. As like many things in higher education,” Valdes Rankin explained. “There’s a lot of students who just may not know that … there’s an option to maybe more easily or with more assurance, apply for CalFresh here.”

The Basic Needs Center provides student support through application assistance and continued case management. By visiting the Basic Needs Center website, clicking on the “Calfresh” tab, students can complete the Basic Needs assessment form or schedule an appointment with Valdes Rankin.

Flyer with QR codes for CalFresh application and application assistance, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Photo by Blaze Bailey/City Times Media

Students can also visit her office T-141 across from the pantry, making it an easy stop during a Pantry visit. Basic Needs Coordinator Nydia Dominguez says this was an intentional choice to bring awareness to Valdes Rankin’s services.

“Her office is, right in front of the pantry, and that’s really intentional,” Dominguez said. “A lot of students who are, you know, using the pantry recurrently may benefit from a long-term resource like CalFresh.”

Students can also look forward to the End of Spring Calfresh Application event May 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the T-Quad. The first 25 students to participate in the event will receive a free lunch.

Tags:
Donate to City Times

Your donation will support the student journalists of San Diego City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, cover the cost of training and travel to conferences, and fund student scholarships. Credit card donations are not tax deductible. Instead, those donations must be made by check. Please contact adviser Nicole Vargas for more information at [email protected].

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Mohammed Cumar, left, enjoying a samosa while Maymuna Mumin, right, serves more to attendees of the City College Iftar celebration, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Photo by Dwight Byrum/City Times Media
City College students and community members gather to celebrate Iftar
Students walk through Schwartz Square, just south of the A building on the campus of San Diego City College, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Photo by David J. Bohnet/City Times Media
Administration assures students of campus safety following incidents
Both event coordinators sit at the end of a table, Noel Puga, left, and Jose Suarez Iniguez, right, surrounded by attendees of the Valentine’s Day event at the Pride Center Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Photo by Connor Jewett/City Times Media
City College Pride Hub reopens amidst staffing issues
A line of protestors chant “Shame” at the steps of the AH-FreeSpeechZone Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Photo by Nadia Lavin/City Times Media
City College’s Students for Justice in Palestine organize ‘Dabke Dance’ flashmob protest
'Hidden Figures' 2016 promotional movie photo, provided by https://www.themoviedb.org/movie/381284-hidden-figures/images/posters?image_language=en
‘Hidden Figures’ film screening on City College campus caps off Black History Month
Mariah Jameson makes her way to the stage to speak at the Hail & Farewell event for incoming and outgoing Board of Trustee members Dec. 19, 2024. Source: SDCCD on Flickr
San Diego Community College District’s newest trustee member’s journey to making history
More in TOP STORIES
The Chancellor’s Forum was broadcasted across the San Diego Community College District Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2025. Photo by Blaze Bailey/City Times Media
First district-wide town hall addresses executive order that ‘directly attacked’ identities of students
Dev, right, played by David Thornton, consoles his best friend Conrad, left, played by Fortino Aguilar, after learning that the woman he loves will never love him in return, during a performance of “Stupid F##king Bird,” on Sunday Oct. 20, 2024 at the Black Box Theatre on the campus of San Diego City College. Photo Credit: Veronica Springer/City College Theatre
KNIGHT & DAY: The best things to do at City College, March 14 - 21
ChatGPT's rendering of this story, Monday, March 3, 2025. Screenshot by Bailey Kohnen/City Times Media
City College and SDCCD grapple with how to approach AI
Local Artist Yoli Alma performs original song “Renovar” at the San Diego City College Music Club Open Mic Night Friday, Mar. 1, 2024. Photo by Nadia Lavin/City Times Media
KNIGHT & DAY: The best things to do at City College, March 7 - 14
City College guard Logan Huston (11), far left, and forward Micah Brickner (12), center, battle for position with Cerritos forward Spencer Ezewiro (20), far right, during City’s 75-65 playoff loss to Cerritos at Harry West Gym, Saturday, March 1, 2025. Photo by Nadia Lavin/City Times Media
VIDEO: City College men’s basketball ‘devastated’ after season ends in playoff loss to Cerritos
PCAC second team all conference selection Reid Celestin (4) poses with his family on sophomore night after City's 79-60 victory over Palomar at Harry West Gym, Friday, Feb. 21. Photo by David J Bohnet/City Times Media
GALLERY: City College men’s, women’s basketball wins numerous end of season conference awards
Donate to City Times